Interim committee formed in Delhi to seek justice for Anjel Chakma, address safety of Northeast students

An Interim Committee was formed on January 8 to address concerns related to the safety, justice and rights of students from the Northeast, in the wake of the death of Anjel Chakma.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Northeast student organisations and associations held on January 8, 2026, at the Nagaland State Guest House in R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by D Soziio Mao, president of the Naga Students’ Union Delhi (NSUD), and was attended by representatives of 17 student bodies from across the Northeastern region.

A general briefing on the formation and objectives of the Interim Committee was presented by Abhilasha Saikia, general secretary of the Northeast Students’ Society, Delhi University (NESSDU). Updates on the hearing conducted by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on January 6 were shared by Bipul Chakma, president of the Delhi Chakma Students’ Union (DCSU), who flagged serious concerns over alleged lapses in the functioning of the Uttarakhand Police in connection with the case.

During deliberations, participants identified key issues that the Interim Committee will pursue collectively. These include demands for a CBI enquiry into the death of Angel Chakma, effective implementation of anti-racial discrimination laws, strengthening and expansion of special police units for the protection of people from the Northeast such as SPUNER across different states, and inclusion of the history of the Northeast in NCERT textbooks.

The meeting also discussed the need to reinforce the functioning of SPUNER in Delhi, with participants pointing out challenges arising from limited manpower. Several suggestions were made to enhance outreach and effectiveness, including collaboration with student bodies from other regions, sustained social media campaigns, development of complaint-based mobile applications, and the need for coordinated and long-term action.

Following detailed discussions, the Interim Committee was formally constituted. D Soziio Mao was named convenor, while Bindash Chettri, president of the Sikkim Students Association Delhi, and Bipul Chakma were appointed co-convenors. Abhilasha Saikia and Hadungra Narzary, president of the All Bodo Students’ Union Delhi, were appointed secretaries. The committee will also include one representative from each participating student body as members.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by the chair, with participating organisations reiterating their commitment to collectively pursue justice, accountability and stronger institutional safeguards for students from the Northeast.