IPL, BCCI must introspect over Rs 9.20 crore buy of Bangladeshi cricketer: Pradyot Manikya

Royal Scion of Tripura and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on December 20 raised strong concerns over the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the ₹9.20 crore purchase of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, alleging continued neglect of talented cricketers from India’s North East.

In a sharply worded statement, Debbarma questioned why Indian players from the region, including Tripura’s Manisankar Murasingh, continue to be overlooked despite consistent performances, while foreign players are bought at high prices.

“When a Bangladeshi cricketer gets ₹9.20 crore and our own talented cricketers from Tripura and the North East are ignored, we as Indians must ask—are we bending over too much?” Debbarma said.

Referring to recent developments in Bangladesh, Debbarma cited attacks on Hindu minorities and protests allegedly targeting India.



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“There have been threats outside our embassy, minorities have been attacked, and hateful statements made about breaking the North East into pieces. Despite all this, are we comfortable giving crores of rupees to citizens of that country?” he asked.

He further questioned what he described as inconsistency in India’s approach towards neighbouring countries.

“India boycotts Pakistan citing national sentiment and security, but business continues as usual with Bangladesh. What is the logic? Is business more important than national security and self-respect?” Debbarma said.

The Tipra Motha leader also remarked that his party appears to be among the few political voices openly raising the issue, questioning the silence of others.

“Aren’t we Indians first? Why are others quiet on this matter?” he asked.

Calling upon the IPL and the BCCI to reflect on their priorities, Debbarma said, “The BCCI is the richest cricket body in the world. They must introspect seriously—what comes first, national respect and security, or just business?”

His remarks have reignited debate over representation of North Eastern cricketers at the national level and the broader implications of sports, business, and national sentiment.