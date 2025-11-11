‘ISI trying to recruit frustrated youth to wage war against India’: Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma has raised alarm over what he describes as a calculated attempt by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to recruit frustrated youth from the Northeast to carry out terror strikes against India, citing the November 10 Delhi car explosion as evidence of a growing homegrown terror threat.

Writing on social media in the wake of the Red Fort area blast, Debbarma stated he had reports from credible sources indicating the presence of Pakistani generals and brigadiers in Chittagong and Dhaka. "ISI is already on a recruitment drive to lure frustrated youth of our region to wage a war against India," he wrote, urging political parties to set aside differences and prioritise national security.

The Tipra leader emphasised that tackling the threat required more than security measures alone. "Politics should take a backseat over national interest, and we all need to ensure that our youth are given jobs, constitutional rights and development across," Debbarma wrote, adding that minorities in Bangladesh must also be protected and empowered to counter extremist narratives.

His warning comes as authorities continue investigating the explosion near Red Fort that has now claimed ten lives. The blast, which occurred at approximately 6:52 pm when an Eco van exploded at a traffic signal in the Chandni Chowk area, destroyed five to six vehicles and scattered debris across a 150-metre radius.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed that the vehicle had been moving slowly before stopping at a red light, moments before the massive explosion triggered widespread panic in the densely populated commercial district. Streetlights were shattered and nearby vehicles caught fire, whilst witnesses reported hearing a deafening bang followed by thick smoke.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have cordoned off the blast site for forensic examination. Delhi Police Crime Branch is leading a joint investigation involving multiple central and state agencies to determine the cause and possible motive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking regular updates and directing swift action to secure the capital. Hospitals across Delhi remain on high alert whilst police have urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information as investigations continue.