Dr. V. Narayan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to arrive in Tripura to attend the Central Agricultural University’s (CAU) fifth convocation ceremony scheduled to held on May 11.

This was announced today by Professor A.B. Patil, Dean of the Fishery College, during a press conference held on campus.



He said that the convocation will be graced by Dr. V. Narayan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, Government of India, as the Chief Guest.

The event will also see the presence of Professor (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chancellor of CAU (Imphal), and Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of the university.



Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Prof. Patil informed that the university currently oversees 13 colleges across six northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura — with a student strength of over 3,000.



To mark the convocation celebrations, a business meet will be held on May 9, featuring participation from 26 selected students representing the 13 constituent colleges. Additionally, a cultural evening showcasing the region’s vibrant heritage will be organized on May 10.