IWAI to build Gomati–Meghna waterway link; cruise ship project proposed for Dumbur lake in Tripura

In a major boost to Tripura’s connectivity and tourism potential, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is moving forward with two significant initiatives — developing the Gomati River for cross-border navigation and exploring the introduction of a cruise ship service on Dumbur Lake in Dhalai district.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials of the ministry and IWAI to assess the progress of inland waterways projects across the Northeast, including Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Sonowal informed that IWAI is currently implementing a ₹24.53-crore project in Tripura to develop the Gomati River and create a navigational link with the Meghna river system in Bangladesh. The project includes the development of a navigational channel, bank protection work, construction of nine floating pontoon terminals, and the installation of navigational aids to support smooth movement of vessels.

The minister added that the authority is also conducting a study for the introduction of a cruise ship service on Dumbur Lake in Dhalai district. The initiative, once implemented, is expected to significantly boost the state’s tourism landscape by promoting water-based recreation and eco-tourism.

Sonowal said the ongoing projects across the Northeast reflect the Modi government’s commitment to strengthening the region through modern Inland Water Transport (IWT) infrastructure. He stated that enhanced river connectivity, tourism development, and trade corridors will unlock new economic opportunities and integrate the Northeast more closely with national and global markets.

“The Northeast is entering a new era of connectivity and economic resurgence powered by the revitalisation of our rivers. We aim to invest more than ₹5,000 crore in inland waterways development in the region in the coming years,” Sonowal said, highlighting new partnerships to improve cargo movement, river tourism, and cross-border trade.