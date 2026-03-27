Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot among 40 star campaigners for Tripura bypoll

The Indian National Congress has submitted a list of 40 star campaigners to the Election Commission of India for the upcoming by-election to the 56-Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in Tripura, scheduled for April 9.

The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of BJP MLA and Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen. The Congress has fielded Chayan Bhattacharya as its candidate for the seat.

The list of star campaigners includes senior leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Pratapgarhi, Alka Lamba and Christopher Tilak, along with several regional leaders.

Among state leaders, Asish Kumar Saha, Birajit Sinha, Sudip Roy Barman and Gopal Chandra Roy have also been included in the list.

Speaking on the development, Asish Kumar Saha said the party has already begun campaigning, adding that the star campaigners are expected to arrive in the state on March 31 and campaign until April 5.