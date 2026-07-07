Jammu and Kashmir truck driver gets 12-year jail term in Tripura drug trafficking case

A court in Tripura's North District has sentenced a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a narcotics trafficking case involving the seizure of 260 kg of dry ganja.

The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge at Dharmanagar convicted Manjoor Ahamed Chachi under Sections 20(B)(II)(C) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The case stems from a special vehicle checking drive conducted at Churaibari Naka Point on February 1, 2022. During the operation, police intercepted a truck and recovered 260 kg of dry ganja concealed inside the vehicle. Chachi, who was driving the truck, was arrested at the scene.

Following the investigation, the then Sub-Inspector Ajit Kanti Chakma of Churaibari Police Station, currently serving as Inspector at Amtali Police Station in West District, filed the chargesheet on July 31, 2022.

After examining the evidence and completing the trial, the Dharmanagar court found the accused guilty and awarded the sentence in connection with the NDPS case.