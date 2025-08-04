Tollywood celebs join hands to boost cricket in Tripura

Renowned Tollywood actor Jisshu Sengupta, on August 4, expressed his delight at participating in a celebrity cricket match in Agartala, aimed at promoting cricket among the youth of Tripura.

Speaking to reporters, Sengupta said, “Yesterday, we witnessed a huge crowd, and while today’s turnout is slightly less, the energy remains high. This is an exhibition match, and we are thoroughly enjoying it. Our goal is to encourage more young people to take an interest in cricket.”

The Bengal Tigers a team comprising popular Bengali film actors featured well-known faces including Bonny Sengupta, Sourav Das, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.

The friendly match was organised between the Bengal Tigers and Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) at Agartala, following the team’s participation in the inauguration of the newly built Kamalpur Cricket Stadium in Dhalai district on Sunday.

Speaking about the initiative, TCA Secretary Subrata Dey said, “A large number of people have gathered today to enjoy this friendly match between the Tripura team and the Bengal Tigers, a celebrity team from West Bengal. The actors had expressed their interest in playing a match in Agartala, and we gladly arranged it.”

He added, “Such events play an important role in inspiring young talent in the state to pursue cricket. It’s not just about entertainment — it’s about encouraging the spirit of sports among our youth.”

The event drew enthusiastic crowds and brought a festive atmosphere to the city, blending entertainment with the promotion of sportsmanship and youth engagement.