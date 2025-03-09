Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday announced two new schemes of Tripura Government for the girl child in Tripura—Mukhyamantri Balika Samridhi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.

Nadda, who is also the BJP National President, made this declaration while addressing a massive gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan during the two-year celebration of the BJP-led Tripura Government.

"Today, I am announcing two major schemes. The first is Mukhyamantri Balika Samridhi Yojana—under this scheme, Manik Ji's government will deposit a bond of ₹50,000 in the name of every girl child born into a BPL family in Tripura. When the girl turns 18, she will receive the bond, which will be worth ₹10 lakh. The second scheme is Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana—earlier, we had decided to give scooties to the top 100 girls. Now, we will provide scooties to 140 children under this scheme. Both these schemes have been planned by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha and I want to congratulate him," he said.

He praised the enthusiasm of the people of Tripura, stating, "This enthusiasm assures me that this government, headed by Dr. Manik Saha, is becoming the voice of the people. I congratulate all of you for this. As the servants of the people, the BJP-led government ensures last-mile delivery at the grassroots level. Our policies are not just on paper; they actively benefit the people of Tripura. Under the leadership of Dr. Manik Saha and with the blessings of PM Modi, the BJP has successfully completed two years of governance, along with the last five years of the party's rule. I also want to thank the people of Tripura for electing BJP candidates in both Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and again in 2024," he said.

He emphasized that BJP’s goal is not power but service.

“We use power to serve the people. That is why PM Modi is in power for the third consecutive term and is serving the people as the Prime Servant. The BJP-led Tripura government is a government for villages, the poor, Dalits, the deprived, tribal brothers and sisters, women, youth, and farmers. It is a government that cares for every section of society," he said.

Nadda also targeted the CPIM and Congress, alleging that under the CPIM regime, Tripura witnessed significant violence and bloodshed.

“However, today, the state has undergone a notable transformation, with the crime rate decreasing by 20%, making Tripura one of the states with the lowest crime rates in the country. In the recent election, the Communist Party and Congress joined hands to form an alliance. They are desperate for power and will do anything to get it. During their previous rule, Tripura experienced widespread violence, with frequent incidents of rape and murder," he added.