Tripura CM calls for faster Kaladan project rollout, stronger multimodal connectivity in Northeast

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 22, stressed the need for speedy implementation of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and strengthening multimodal connectivity corridors linking the North Eastern region with the rest of India and neighbouring countries.

The Chief Minister made the remarks during the third meeting of the High-Level Task Force for Infrastructure and Connectivity Development in the North Eastern States, which was chaired by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and held virtually.

Dr. Saha underlined the importance of developing the North East as a gateway to the Bay of Bengal and ASEAN countries through integrated logistics hubs, freight rail networks, and coordinated energy and digital infrastructure. He said the region holds immense potential for growth and development, but achieving this would require collective efforts by all North Eastern states.

“The North Eastern states must work together to strengthen infrastructure and communication systems,” the Chief Minister said, adding that coordinated steps were required to address challenges in road, rail, air connectivity, waterways, power supply, gas availability and digital connectivity.

During the meeting, Dr. Saha presented a comprehensive outline of the strategy proposed by the Task Force for infrastructure and connectivity development in the region. He said the roadmap was prepared after assessing the current infrastructure, identifying existing constraints and factoring in future requirements.

The Chief Minister also laid special emphasis on identifying priority areas for regional development, including infrastructure macro-grids, power, oil and natural gas, tourism, and border trade. He expressed hope that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the states would significantly improve connectivity and help position the North East as a gateway to South East Asia.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the DoNER Ministry and representatives from North Eastern states, including Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma. From Tripura, Industries and Commerce Secretary Kiran Gitte, Planning Secretary L.T. Darlong, Industries and Commerce Director Dr. Deepak Kumar and other senior officials participated from the Tripura Institution for Transformation office.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia lauded Chief Minister Manik Saha and the Tripura government for the extensive preparation, integrated planning and foresight reflected in the Task Force report, officials said.