Two persons, including a blind individual who boarded the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala, sustained injuries after the train met with an accident, on the morning of June 17.

Sources from the Tripura Government confirmed to India Today NE that the two injured individuals are Anup Das (28), who is blind and a government employee, and Hasan Sheikh (23), who is a mason.

According to officials, Anup Das (28), a resident of Jogendranagar in Agartala, was en route to Mumbai to attend a cultural programme.

During the accident, he reportedly lost Rs 14,000 in cash and a smartphone. Hasan Sheikh (23), who works as a mason in West Bengal and is a resident of Madhyabhubanban, lost Rs 1,500 during the accident.

“Both individuals are now under treatment at North Bengal Medical College. We have also given Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia to them. We are closely monitoring the situation,” said an official.