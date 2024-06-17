The Tripura Government has sent a two-member team to the site of the accident where the Agartala-Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga Express met with an accident to provide support and help to the people of Tripura and also announced ex-gratia compensation if any person from the state died in the tragic accident.

While speaking with India Today NE, a Northeast Frontier Railway official said that so far 8 passengers have died, while around 30 have sustained severe injuries after the Agartala-Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga Express was hit by a freight train close to New Jalpaiguri. He said that the identify is yet to ascertain.

Later, addressing a press conference, Secretary to Tripura Chief Minister, PK Chakraborty, IAS, said that the unfortunate train accident took place this morning.

“On 16th June at 8.15 AM, the Kanchanjunga Express left Agartala Railway Station for Sealdah with a full passenger load. The train consisted of a total of 23 coaches, including 21 passenger coaches and 2 VP parcel coaches,” he said.

He further stated that soon after the incident, the Tripura State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) was activated with helpline numbers and is coordinating with the Railway Authorities for updated information.

“A special team has been dispatched from Tripura Bhawan Kolkata to the site to provide any kind of support to the people of Tripura. The team will reach by this evening,” he said.

The official further informed that under the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Mani Saha, it was decided that the treatment of all injured will be borne by the state government. In the case of any unfortunate accidental death of a person from Tripura, the state government has declared Rs. 2 lakhs ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the victim.

“The state government has been continuously monitoring the situation since morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Transport Department, UK Chakma, said that so far, there are no reports of deaths or injuries of people from Tripura.

“We are closely monitoring the incident with the West Bengal administration,” he added.