Tripura MP welcomes trial stops for New Kanchanjunga Express at Jolaibari, Belonia stations

West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb has expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for introducing stoppages of Kanchanjunga Express at Jolaibari and Belonia in South Tripura district.

The express train connects Tripura's southernmost border subdivision Sabroom with Sealdah in Kolkata.

"I thanked Railways Minister Ashwani Vaisnaw for introducing two stoppages of Kanchanjunga Express at Jolaibari and Belonia on an experimental basis. Students, traders, elderly persons and people will benefit from this decision", he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, the former chief minister had urged the Union minister to consider the introduction of these stoppages in the interest of passengers from Sabroom who need to board the express train to reach Kolkata.

The trial stoppages are expected to enhance regional travel convenience and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the area.

Other than Tripura, to boost the railway connectivity in Mizoram and other North Eastern regions, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone on May 1, by completing the first-ever trial run to Sairang, Aizawl in Mizoram.

According to officials, this marks a major achievement in enhancing rail connectivity to the North-eastern state and makes Mizoram the fourth northeastern state with capital connectivity to the national railway network.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the historic trial run was conducted in the presence of Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction), NFR, and other senior railway officials.

Other than this, under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment works are underway in 60 railway stations across the North East. Of these, 50 railway stations in Assam have been selected.