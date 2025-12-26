Pradyot Debbarma condemns ‘Go Back to China’ slogans as violence grips Karbi Anglong

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma on December 26 condemned slogans allegedly raised against the indigenous Karbi community during recent unrest in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, saying such remarks deeply hurt sentiments and raised serious questions about social harmony.

In a post on social media platform X, Barman said that being labelled “Chinese” in one’s own native land and being asked to “go back to China” was unacceptable. Expressing solidarity with the Karbi people and their children, he described the slogans as absurd and ended his post with the hashtag #OneNortheast.

When in your own native land, people label you Chinese and shout slogans asking you to go back to China, sentiments get hurt, and questions need to be raised. In support of my Karbi people and their children who have had to put up with such absurdities. #OneNortheast — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) December 26, 2025



Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also expressed shock and strong condemnation over the alleged slogans, calling them ignorant, deeply disrespectful and contrary to the values that Assam stands for. Urging restraint, Gogoi appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and unity, while stressing that the state government must urgently address the underlying issues behind the unrest.

In a statement, Gogoi warned that rhetoric targeting the Karbi community reflected a disturbing mindset and could further inflame an already volatile situation. He emphasised that Assam’s strength lies in its diversity and coexistence, cautioning that any attempt to divide communities would weaken the state’s social fabric.

The reactions came amid escalating tensions in Karbi Anglong, particularly in the Kheroni region, where protests turned violent on December 24. The violence has claimed at least two lives, while several others, including security personnel, sustained serious injuries. Several shops, houses and establishments were reportedly set ablaze during the unrest. The ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang at Dongkamukam was also allegedly targeted, further escalating tensions.

The unrest has once again highlighted long-standing divisions between indigenous Karbis and non-tribal settlers in the district. Karbi organisations have been demanding the eviction of what they describe as illegal settlers, alleging that unchecked encroachment poses a serious threat to their land, cultural identity and survival. The issue carries added sensitivity as Karbi Anglong falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special protections to tribal areas and restricts land ownership to indigenous communities.

Meanwhile, Karbi leaders are scheduled to hold a discussion meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later on December 26, as the state government seeks to defuse tensions and chart a way forward.

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers, and prohibitory orders remain in force in sensitive areas to prevent further flare-ups. Authorities said efforts are underway to restore normalcy and ensure accountability for those involved in violence and hate slogans.

