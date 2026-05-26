Kazi Nazrul’s ideals can build stronger nation, says Tripura Minister on poet’s birth anniversary

Tripura Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman on May 26 called legendary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam a beacon of inspiration for young people and urged students to follow his ideals to help build a stronger and more progressive nation.

A special tribute programme was organised at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala to mark the birth anniversary of the iconic poet, widely remembered as the “Rebel Poet” of India. The event was organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Barman described Nazrul as a symbol of awakening, revolution and human unity. He said Nazrul was not merely a poet but a multi-faceted personality whose contributions as a playwright, musician, philosopher, novelist and short story writer continue to inspire generations.

The minister said Nazrul’s writings against injustice, superstition and inequality remain relevant even today. Highlighting the poet’s patriotism, he noted that despite facing severe poverty in life, Nazrul consistently spread messages of humanity, social harmony and national pride through his literary works and songs.

Barman urged students and young people to embrace Nazrul’s ideals and values in nation-building efforts.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University and Padma Shri awardee Arunoday Saha also addressed the programme. He praised Nazrul’s immense contribution to Bengali literature and said the poet continues to remain alive in public consciousness through his timeless works.

Saha further highlighted Nazrul’s literary versatility, noting that his compositions ranging from ghazals to Shyama Sangeet continue to resonate deeply with audiences across generations.