Tripura is facing a severe agricultural crisis as recent floods ravage the state, claiming 24 lives and causing extensive damage to crops and infrastructure. The All India Kisan Sabha's Tripura State Committee has pledged support to affected families and called for immediate government action.

Pabitra Kar, Secretary of the Tripura State Kisan Sabha, reported widespread destruction across multiple districts, including Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti, North Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai, and Sepahijala. The floods have decimated Aman paddy, vegetables, and Jhum crops, with initial estimates suggesting damage to 68,826 hectares of agricultural land, affecting 141,816 farmers.

The Kisan Sabha estimates crop losses at approximately Rs 550 crore. Kar urged the central government to provide swift compensation and free distribution of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to aid farmers in recovery efforts. He also emphasized the need to clear flood-deposited silt and sand from agricultural lands.

In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force has deployed Mi-17 and ALH helicopters to conduct relief operations. As of August 24, over 4,000 food packets have been air-dropped to stranded locals in affected areas, with a total of 28 tons of relief material airlifted so far.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also mobilized, with 11 teams deployed across Tripura. On August 23, NDRF rescuers evacuated 125 people and recovered one deceased individual in various affected regions.

State administration reports indicate that alongside the 24 fatalities, two persons were injured, and two others remain missing. The floods have caused significant damage to physical infrastructure, including roads, power systems, and buildings. To address the immediate needs of displaced residents, 558 relief camps have been established since August 19.

As floodwaters recede, concerns arise about the potential spread of waterborne diseases. The Kisan Sabha has called on the government to instruct health centres to take preventive measures against these potential health risks.