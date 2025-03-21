Tipra Motha leaders have urged the Tripura government to intervene and swiftly resolve the ongoing statewide protests by indigenous student organizations demanding the adoption of the Roman script for the Kok Borok language.

On the first day of the Tripura Budget session on March 21, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma stated that massive protests are underway across the state demanding the Roman script for the Kok Borok language.

“The royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has also supported the protest, and we are supporting it as well. In the recently held board exams of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and CBSE, many students left their answer sheets empty as they failed to write because the question paper was in the Bengali script, which they could not understand. We have been demanding the Roman script, and the state government must take steps to resolve the issue,” he said.

He pointed out that many committees were formed for the Kok Borok script, and those committees, in their reports, suggested the Roman script.

“However, the then CPIM government forced students to write in the Bengali script, as they did not want the development of Kok Borok. They remained silent on this issue and never took steps. The Congress also never took such steps to develop Kok Borok and the tribal community. I believe the government will take steps to resolve the Kok Borok script issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Forest Minister and Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said, “Now a new problem has arisen regarding some selected comprehensive questions that invigilators cannot describe. Protests are underway across Tripura, with people questioning why the Roman script cannot be used for Kok Borok. This is a state subject. I believe the chief minister will look into the issue positively. It is time to resolve this problem.”

Reacting to the issue, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on March 21 said that the government will not compromise on students and their future and will resolve the Kok Borok script issue soon.

He mentioned that discussions on the Roman script issue for the Kok Borok language had also taken place in the last Assembly.

“There were detailed discussions, and a series of talks were held on the issue. We questioned why the Roman script and why not the Devanagari script? Many discussions took place, but no concrete decision was made. Several protests were held, and the leadership met with me. As per the tripartite agreement, this script issue is also included, and talks are ongoing. We must consider the pros and cons of the matter. We will resolve the issue,” said CM Saha.

CM Saha emphasised that the present government is a government of solutions.

“We respect all communities, traditions, and languages. We also want a final solution. In this year's CBSE exams, around 1,412 students enrolled, 1,339 attended the exam, and 73 were absent. If the invigilator can understand, then the student will not face any issues. However, we will not compromise on students and their future. We will take steps to ensure that they do not face any problems,” he added.