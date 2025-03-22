The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an indigenous student body from Tripura and a member of the North East Students Organization (NESO), has announced that it will continue its protest in Agartala on Monday, March 24.

The organisation also expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue with Chief Minister Manik Saha to resolve the ongoing issue regarding the script for the Kokborok language.

The TSF, along with the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) and other organisations, held a state-wide protest on March 21, blocking national highways to demand the adoption of the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

TSF Vice President John Debbarma, on March 22 said, “We called for a strike to demand the use of the Roman script for printing textbooks as well as question papers. We have seen the chief minister's response, where he stated that he is looking for a solution. We also believe that a solution can be achieved through dialogue. That’s why we are ready for discussions. Our movement in Agartala will continue on Monday, and it will be a peaceful protest. If the chief minister is genuinely looking for a solution, we are also prepared for dialogue. However, we cannot compromise on our demands.”

John justified the demand, stating that it reflects the needs of indigenous people.

“We must achieve what we need. We urge the government to consider our demand, as it is essential for our community. We are not against any script, but we are solely demanding the implementation of the Roman script. This is a genuine demand. Several committees were formed in the past, and they recommended that the government adopt the Roman script. The majority of these committees suggested this change. The government must recognise the legitimacy of our demand and work toward a solution,” he said.

Addressing concerns about emergency services being affected during Friday’s protest, he clarified, “We did not stop any ambulances. We allowed ambulances and all emergency vehicles to pass. We did not create any havoc.”

He also urged indigenous leaders, including BJP Minister Bikas Debbarma and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, to clarify their stance on the Roman script issue, as Tipra Motha.