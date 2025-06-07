Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Tripura’s Dhalai district, has secured the Best Zonal KVK Award for 2025, conferred by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), New Delhi.



Sharing the news, Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone associated with the Dhalai District Agricultural Science Center for being selected as the Best Zonal Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in the country this year. KVK Dhalai has become a model of excellence in adopting and implementing advanced agricultural technologies. Other districts are also making significant progress, which is truly encouraging. I firmly believe that agriculture will play a vital role in strengthening the economic foundation of our state. My best wishes to all the farmers and everyone involved in agricultural activities across Tripura.”



The prestigious award was presented during the NAAS Foundation Day Ceremony on June 5, 2025, in the presence of nationally and internationally acclaimed scientists and academicians.

On behalf of the KVK Dhalai team, Dr. Abhijit Debnath, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dhalai, graciously received the award during the ceremony. The recognition includes a Shield, Certificate of Merit, Citation, and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. It honors the pivotal role of KVKs in enhancing agricultural knowledge, promoting technological innovation, and strengthening farmer livelihoods.



A press statement from the Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department stated that the award aims to foster healthy competition among KVKs at the national level, incentivize efficient performance in applying science and technology for the benefit of the farming community, and promote institutional pride. It also seeks to stimulate large-scale adoption of scientific practices to boost productivity, profitability, and sustainability in agriculture.



KVK Dhalai was recognized for its exemplary efforts across multiple parameters, including socio-economic impact of agricultural programmes on the farming community, enhancement of productivity, profitability, and livelihood security of farmers, youth skill development, entrepreneurship promotion, and self-employment generation, mobilization of external funding and effective use of the revolving fund for institutional strengthening, active promotion of farmer collectives and group action and regular publication of extension literature, research articles, and knowledge-sharing resources