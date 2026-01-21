'Laapata Ladies' writer, former Tripura speaker among 16 to receive state civil, statehood day award on Tripura Statehood Day

On the occasion of Tripura Statehood Day, the state government has announced the names of distinguished personalities and institutions selected for the State Civil Awards and Statehood Day Awards for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

The awards will be formally conferred at the state-level Statehood Day celebration to be held on January 21, at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala.

Under the State Civil Awards, the prestigious Tripura Bibhushan will be conferred posthumously on eminent educationist Dhirendra Chandra Dutta.

The Tripura Bhushan award will be given posthumously to former Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswabandhu Sen, and to noted screenplay writer Biplab Goswami.

The Sachin Dev Burman Memorial State Award will be presented to renowned folk artist Surya Kumar Debbarma (Sadagar). The Maharani Kanchanprabha Devi Memorial State Award will be awarded to Champa Das of Kamalghat of West district.

For significant contributions in the field of science and environment, the State Award will be conferred on Dr. Arijit Das, Associate Professor and Head of Department at Bir Bikram Memorial College of Agartala.

During the ceremony, Statehood Day Awards will also be presented in multiple categories.

The Good Citizen Award will be awarded to Gautam Das of East Pratapgarh of West district, Atkalapa Biotechnology LLP of Nagichhara has been selected as the Best Startup Entrepreneur.

In the agriculture and horticulture sector, the Best Entrepreneur Award will go to Dhanbabu Halam of Simbukchak Village, Salema of Dhalai district.

Krishna Debbarma of Mohanbhog, Sepahijala district will receive the award for Best Entrepreneur in Fisheries, while Ratan Debnath of Bishramganja of the state district has been selected for excellence in the Animal Husbandry sector.

For contributions in Handloom, Handicrafts, and Beekeeping, the award will be presented to Uttam Kumar Das of Teliamura of Khowai district, Dipak Dutta of Kanchanbari, Fatikroy of Unakoti District will be honoured as the Best Entrepreneur in Industrial Enterprise.

The Best Mobile App Award will go to Satyabrata Biswas of East Jogendranagar of West district.

The Best Cooperative Society Award has been awarded to Tulamura PACS Limited of Gomati district.

Lakshman Malakar of Belonia of South District will be honoured as the Best Educationist, while Shriparna Debnath of Natunnagar has been selected as the Best Sportsperson.