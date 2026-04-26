Labourer killed in soil collapse in Tripura

A 45-year-old daily wage labourer died after a soil collapse in Rajnagar Assembly Constituency of Tripura on Friday, April 24, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ratan Bhowmik, a resident of Ekinpur area under Siddhinagar tehsil. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at his residence while he was digging soil, when a portion of the earth suddenly caved in, trapping him under the debris.

On being alerted, Disaster Management officials led by DCM Sanjay Shil, along with sub-divisional administration personnel, reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The Public Works Department deployed machinery to clear the soil.

Despite efforts to rescue him, Bhowmik was found dead when he was pulled out from the debris.

The body has been sent to Nihar Nagar Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

Bhowmik is survived by his wife and two children. Officials said assistance would be provided to the bereaved family in accordance with government norms.

(Inputs from ANI)