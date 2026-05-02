Lack of industrialisation behind Tripura’s low credit-deposit ratio: Gramin Bank chief

Tripura Gramin Bank Chairman Satyendra Singh on May 2 said the lack of industrialisation in the state was the key reason behind Tripura’s low credit-deposit ratio (CDR), as limited industrial activity has constrained the demand for large-scale loans.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Singh said Tripura does not have sufficient industries or processing centres, which has affected the banking sector’s ability to release higher loan amounts compared to other states.

According to a report of the State Level Bankers’ Committee, Tripura has recorded a declining CDR trend over the last three financial years, falling from 52 per cent in 2023-24 to 51 per cent in 2024-25 and 50 per cent in 2025-26.

However, Singh said Tripura Gramin Bank had managed to improve its own CDR through various measures, increasing it from 36.44 per cent in 2022-23 to 41.63 per cent in 2025-26.

He expressed optimism that the state’s overall CDR would improve in the next two to three years as Tripura continues to invest heavily in infrastructure development.

The chairman said the bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 15,422 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, while the lender, which operates 150 branches across the state, posted a consolidated profit of Rs 184.84 crore.