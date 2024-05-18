The land acquisition for laying railway tracks from Sabroom Railway Station to Sabroom Integrated Check Post has been completed, and the work of laying tracks has already started.

Tripura has three ICPs, including one in Agartala in the West District, another in Sonamura in Sepahijala District, and the third one in Sabroom, a border town in the South District.

On the issue, an official from the Tripura government said that the third ICP in Sabroom was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year, along with some other projects.

“We have physically inspected some land-related and drainage-related issues and have given further instructions. The land acquisition for the laying of railway tracks from Sabroom Railway Station to the ICP is completed, and the work of laying out the railway tracks has also started,” said the official.

He further informed that the land acquired for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the ICP was already handed over to the SEZ.

“They are planning to acquire more land in that area, for which they have not received any official communication but have expressed their desire”, said the official.

Sabroom serves as a logistic hub for the Northeast region by utilising Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

An ICP serves as a modern terminal and logistic hub located at the international border, aimed at facilitating the seamless movement of goods and passengers between two countries.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with neighboring Bangladesh.