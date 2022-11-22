Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that the law and order situation of the Northeast region has improved significantly after the insurgency has brought under control after Narendra Modi become Prime Minister of India.

The statement of Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha came after he inaugurated a two-day long 27th Conference of DGPs/IGPs and Heads or CPOs of Northeast eastern states starting November 22.

"Drug menace is a big threat for the Northeastern states. The drugs mainly enter the Northeast region from Myanmar and then by using the route of Mizoram and Assam arrive in Tripura and then it smuggled to Bangladesh. To stop such smuggling of drugs from Myanmar and also the smuggling of cannabis from Tripura to Bangladesh and in other parts of the country discussion will be held in the meeting. After 3 years the DGP/IGP conference of the Northeast region is taking place while in Tripura the conference is happening after 30 years. DGPs of all the North Eastern states along with IGPs and other Central police agencies attending the two-day discussion on all the mater and on the policing system", the CM said.

He further said claimed that the law and order of Northeast regions have improved significantly.

"The law and order of Northeast regions have improved significantly after insurgency has been brought under control. After PM Modi became Prime Minister and his Act East Policy, all the NE regions are witnessing development. Earlier there were interstate problems which already solved, terrorism is also nowhere but some of them are still active in Bangladesh and we are keeping a close eye on them along with central agencies", Dr Saha said.

On the Rohingya and Infiltration issues, the CM said*, "We are also arresting Rohingya and also looking into it matter seriously. Discussion on infiltration will also take place in the meeting. In Tripura work on barbed wire fencing is almost done. In some patches problems are there and we have raised the issue before the central government and they have taken the matter with the Bangladesh counterpart to solve the issue", he added.