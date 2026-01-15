Left and TMC destroyed Bengal’s future says Tripura MP, launches attack on Bengal CM

Former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb today mounted a scathing political attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the party of continuing what he described as decades of misrule that began under the Left Front and has “destroyed the future of West Bengal.”



Addressing a press conference in Agartala today, Deb alleged that successive Left Front and TMC governments have systematically weakened West Bengal’s economy, driven industries out of the state, and failed to provide employment to its youth. Positioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the principal alternative, he said the party is now fighting to “restore dignity, development, and good governance” in the state.

Deb claimed that nearly 1.5 crore youths have migrated out of West Bengal in search of jobs, blaming what he termed the TMC’s “anti-industry and appeasement-driven policies.”



He further alleged that around 7,000 small and large industries have either shut down or relocated due to an unfavourable business environment under successive regimes.

Taking aim at the TMC’s slogan “Ma, Mati, Manush” (Mother, Land, People), the BJP MP said it has remained a political slogan with no tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.



He asserted that West Bengal, which once contributed 25–30 percent of the Centre’s total revenue, has seen its economic standing decline sharply under Communist rule and later under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Accusing the ruling leadership of prioritising personal and political interests over public welfare, Deb alleged that West Bengal is facing a deep financial crisis marked by rising debt and stagnating incomes. He claimed that the state’s debt burden has reached “alarming levels,” stating that even newborn children are effectively born into debt.

Highlighting unemployment and industrial decline as major political issues, Deb said the collapse of manufacturing and investment has forced large-scale migration, eroding the state’s socio-economic fabric.

On law and order, the BJP leader accused the TMC government of presiding over a breakdown of the justice system, alleging that conviction rates remain in single digits due to poor police investigations and political interference.

“People are now fighting for their rights, and the BJP is standing firmly with them,” Deb said, signalling the party’s intent to expand its political footprint in West Bengal.