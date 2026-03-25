Left Front demands Central forces at all booths for Tripura Tribal Council Polls

Escalating its push for a robust security framework ahead of a crucial electoral exercise, the CPI(M)-led Left Front in Tripura has formally demanded the deployment of central paramilitary forces at every polling booth for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).



Polling for 28 seats of the influential tribal council is scheduled for April 12, a contest widely seen as politically significant in the state’s tribal belt.



Raising concerns over the need to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, a Left Front delegation led by convenor Manik Dey met State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar on Tuesday. The delegation submitted a detailed memorandum outlining a series of measures aimed at ensuring that the polls are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.



Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dey underscored the importance of deploying central forces across all polling stations, asserting that such a move is essential to instil voter confidence and prevent any potential irregularities or intimidation during voting.



The demand comes amid heightened political activity in the state, where the TTAADC elections hold considerable influence over governance in tribal areas. The council plays a key role in administering a significant portion of Tripura’s tribal regions, making the polls a high-stakes contest for all major political players.



The Left Front has maintained that comprehensive security arrangements, including the presence of central paramilitary forces, are critical to ensuring that voters can exercise their democratic rights without fear or pressure.



The State Election Commission has yet to formally respond to the demands.