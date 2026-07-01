Legislative Assembly is temple of democracy, says Tripura Governor

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on July 1 said that the Legislative Assembly is called the “temple of democracy,” and that the ideals, dedication, and spirit of service of the members of the Legislative Assembly make it truly sacred.

“The representatives of the people have come to the Legislative Assembly not for themselves but to serve those who have elected them by trusting and believing in them,” said Governor Nallu.

Governor Nallu said this while inaugurating the 63rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Tripura Legislative Assembly this morning. The programme was organised in the lobby of the Legislative Assembly.

At the programme, the Governor said that the state government is working to improve the economic and social condition of every citizen of society by ensuring better education and health services.

“The state government has achieved significant success in maintaining law and order, establishing peace, developing infrastructure, and developing the agricultural sector. The state government has achieved great success especially in the development of tribal people,” he said.

He expressed hope that the members of the government and opposition parties will continue the trend of development in Tripura by working together in the future. The Governor also highlighted the historical and glorious journey of Tripura from its accession to the Union of India to its full statehood and the establishment of a full-fledged Legislative Assembly in his speech.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath delivered the opening speech at the event. He provided detailed information about the history of Tripura from its accession to India to the current Legislative Assembly. Highlighting the history and heritage of the state, he expressed hope that the members of the current Legislative Assembly will continue to work for the welfare of the people.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury said that India’s democratic system is one of the strongest in the world. He also highlighted the contribution of former MLAs of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.