In a devastating incident of massive lightning strikes, one person lost his life while five others sustained injuries in the Golaghati area under the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The victim, identified as Badal Dey, a 58-year-old farmer, tragically succumbed to the powerful lightning strike while working on his agricultural land. Eyewitnesses reported that Dey was diligently engaged in his farming activities amidst the rainfall when he suddenly lost consciousness due to the lightning's impact.

Local residents and family members promptly came to his aid and immediately rushed him to Bishalgarh sub-divisional hospital. Despite their efforts and the swift response of medical professionals, the attending physician declared Badal Dey deceased.

Among the injured individuals, Basanti Saha from Jangalia area, Pabitra Das from East Lakshmibil area, Kulsum Bibi from Arbind Nagar, Sumitra Sarkar Bhowmik from North Brajpur area, and Chandan Debnath from Champamura area were severely affected by the lightning strike. The injured victims received immediate medical attention, and Basanti Saha, Pabitra Das, Kulsum Bibi, and Sumitra Sarkar Bhowmik were subsequently referred to Tripura Medical College and GB Hospitals in Agartala for advanced treatment. Chandan Debnath is currently undergoing treatment at Bishalgarh hospital.