Livestock farming creating livelihood opportunities for Tripura youth, women: Minister

Livestock-based activities are emerging as an important source of livelihood for unemployed youth and women in Tripura, Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das said on October 8.

Speaking at a national conclave on “Livestock, Livelihoods and Women’s Economic Agency: Targeting the Most Vulnerable”, Das said the livestock sector was playing an increasingly important role in strengthening the rural economy and generating income opportunities for rural communities.

He said the agriculture-allied sector contributes significantly to India’s rural economy, with livestock activities providing an additional source of income for families in rural areas.

Das said activities such as poultry farming, piggery, duck rearing and cattle farming had expanded considerably in Tripura, enabling several unemployed young men and women to become financially self-reliant.

Highlighting the role of the National Livestock Mission (NLM), the minister said the scheme had helped unemployed youth establish livestock-based enterprises and build sustainable livelihoods.

He thanked the Centre for supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the livestock sector and creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

Das said the national conclave would provide a platform for veterinary professionals, particularly Mobile Veterinary Officers (MVOs), as well as Pashu Sakhis associated with the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) and women engaged in livestock activities to exchange knowledge and learn new approaches.

He expressed hope that participants would use the knowledge gained at the conclave to further develop livestock-based enterprises and contribute to strengthening the rural economy.

The minister described livestock development as an important avenue for women's economic empowerment, livelihood generation and rural development, particularly among vulnerable sections of society.

ARDD Secretary S Prabhu and Director Niraj Kumar Chanchal were also present at the event.

