Locals outraged as vandalism strikes Tripura scenic Jampui Hills

Tension has erupted in the Monpui area of Jampui Hills located in the North District of Tripura after miscreants vandalized property, cut down trees in local gardens, and damaged the signboard of the Mizo Convention.

Jampui hills which is the cleanest village in Tripura is one of the beautiful tourist destination in the state which attracts thousands of tourist across the nation.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among residents, who voiced deep concern over the destruction in one of Tripura's most scenic and well-maintained tourist destinations.

Locals expressed their frustration at the repeated disrespect toward the environment and community property.

“Jampui Hill has always welcomed visitors warmly, but we urge tourists to behave responsibly. Do not litter, damage nature, or destroy public property. Please respect our culture, norms, and values—the very things we are known for,” said community members.

The appeal comes amid fears that such acts of vandalism could tarnish Jampui Hill’s reputation, which is celebrated not only for its natural beauty but also for its cleanliness, hospitality, and cultural harmony.

Authorities and residents alike have emphasized the importance of responsible tourism to preserve the region’s charm and ensure it remains a safe and welcoming destination for everyone.