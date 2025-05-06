The quiet town of Khowai in Tripura is witnessing a new chapter of rural entrepreneurship—one that finds its roots not in farmlands, but in the glass-and-steel corridors of a private insurance company.

Bijoy Gope, once a corporate employee, has redefined success through resilience, vision, and a deep-rooted connection to his land and community.



He began his professional journey in 2001 at a private insurance company, where he developed critical skills in communication, marketing, and manpower management.

For nearly two decades, he thrived in the corporate world, gradually nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit that longed for something more personal, more grounded.

He said that this latent dream took a decisive turn during the COVID-19 lockdown. Forced to leave his job and return to his native village in Khowai to be with his family—including his wife, son, and beloved mother (who passed away in 2021)—Bijoy stood at a crossroads. But where others saw crisis, he saw an opportunity.

Upon returning home, Bijoy came into contact with the dedicated officials of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Khowai.

“Their innovative approach to farming and sustainable practices deeply inspired him. Motivated by their support and driven by a desire to honor his late mother, he launched his own venture—Maya Nursery, named lovingly after her”, said Bijoy.

What started as a modest nursery soon bloomed into a full-fledged enterprise. Within a year, Maya Nursery earned its official government registration.

Bijoy diversified quickly, establishing a 1-hectare dwarf coconut orchard, 0.5-hectare banana (variety G-9) orchard, and a 0.25-hectare dragon fruit plantation.

His ambitions did not stop there.

Investing Rs. 3 lakhs, Bijoy set up a vermicompost unit with 12 compartments, receiving a subsidy of Rs. 1 lakh from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of Tripura.

“Today, the unit produces 25–30 metric tonnes of compost, used in his own fields and sold at a premium price of Rs 20/kg in the market. I embraced natural farming practices, ensuring that all his produce—from coconut to dragon fruit, banana to strawberry—is chemical-free and superior in quality. For the past three years, naturally grown strawberries have been gaining popularity across Tripura”, he said.

Currently, Bijoy’s enterprise generates an annual return of Rs. 15–18 lakhs, and more importantly, provides employment to four local families.

He actively encourages neighboring farmers to move away from chemical-based farming and adopt high-value crops and sustainable methods.

Maya Nursery has become a hub for learning and inspiration. Students from schools and colleges, field extension workers, input dealers, and members of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission frequently visit for exposure and training. His work has caught the attention of dignitaries as well—Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries from Tripura have visited the nursery.

Recognizing his contributions, Bijoy has been appointed as a Member of the Scientific Advisory Committee of KVK, Khowai. He now mentors young aspirants in the region, fostering a new generation of farmers committed to ecological and economic sustainability.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed as he has been felicitated by KVK Khowai and the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region for his outstanding contribution to agriculture and allied sectors. Most recently, ICAR-ATARI Zone VII and the College of Fisheries, Lembucherra (Central Agricultural University, Imphal) awarded him Best Start-Up for his exemplary display at the Annual Zonal Workshop of KVKs 2024.