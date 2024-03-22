Leader of Opposition and CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury on Friday said that this year’s Lok Sabha election is very crucial as it presents the time and opportunity to oust the BJP from power, which he claims has "destroyed the country and paralyzed the constitution."

Chaudhury made these remarks while leading a nomination filing rally of the INDI alliance's candidate and former CPIM MLA Ratan Das, who will be contesting from the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Speaking with reporters, Chaudhury emphasized the significance of the 18th Lok Sabha election for the people of the country.

The rally was also attended by Congress leaders, including West Parliamentary Constituency candidate Ashish Kumar Saha and former Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Chaudhury stated, "Those within the country had no role in the freedom movement. The Lok Sabha election against them is a great opportunity. This government must be defeated by any means. Over the last 10 years, the BJP government has created an anarchic situation by destroying the country's democracy and constitution. At a time when the Lok Sabha election process is underway in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been jailed for alleged corruption."

He further alleged that the BJP has engaged in corruption in the name of electoral branding and claimed that it is the biggest corrupt party in the world.

"The biggest issue is that the BJP has been proven by the Supreme Court to be the biggest black market party. The same situation prevails in Tripura state. Here, democracy is stagnant, and people's rights are neglected. Today's fight is to defeat this government, to protect the country, and to save the constitution. Therefore, the people are being urged to send qualified candidates to the Legislative Assembly and the Parliament of the country," added the leader of the opposition party.

CPIM and INDI alliance candidate Ratan Das said, "This election is about saving the country, about ousting the BJP government from the center. The INDI alliance is participating in two elections, including the Lok Sabha and the by-election at the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency."

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman announced, "Eight parties have united under the INDI alliance to contest the elections. Our candidate has officially submitted their nomination papers today. We are confident that BJP candidates will be defeated in the upcoming polls."