Tripura has marked a significant milestone in India's electoral landscape, recording the highest voter turnout across the nation as the second phase of elections for Tripura's East Parliamentary Constituency commenced today. By 9 AM, the average polling percentage stood at 16.97%.

As per the latest reports from the Chief Electoral Office of Tripura, the average polling percentage stood at 16.97% as of 9 AM.

Covering a vast geographical area, the Tripura East PC encompasses all assembly constituencies of Dhalai, North, Unakoti, Khowai, along with four ACs of South Tripura and three ACs of Gomati district.

An official statement from the Chief Electoral Office highlighted that the election process began smoothly across all 1664 polling stations. Notably, long queues of voters were observed at various polling stations, indicating enthusiastic participation in the electoral process.

Security arrangements were intensified across Tripura to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the elections. The heightened security measures aim to maintain peace and order throughout the polling process.