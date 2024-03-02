As part of its first list of candidates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will be contesting from the Tripura West constituency.

The announcement came in even as BJP announced its first list of candidates ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Noteworthy is that the saffron party has not announced the candidate for the other Lok Sabha seat in Tripura i.e. Tripura East constituency.

While it is not yet clear as to who would be announced as the candidate for Tripura East, there are speculations that the candidature may got to former Tripura deputy chief minister Jishnu Debbarma.

Meanwhile, the BJP announces candidates for two seats from Arunachal Pradesh and from Assam, candidates for 11 seats have been announces.