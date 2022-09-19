Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered state employees to donate Rs 1 crore to the family of Border Security Force soldier Girjesh Kumar Udde, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Tripura last month.

According to a state government official, Chouhan and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste visited with Udde's family on Sunday at the latter's home village of Chargaon in MP's Mandla district and praised them for being true patriots.

On August 19, Udde was attacked by terrorists while on patrol with the 145th battalion of the BSF, suffering severe injuries.

He was later taken in a chopper to Agartala where he died, the official said.

The soldier's wife Radha Devi and other family members were met by CM Chouhan on Sunday.

One of the family members will be offered a government position, the chief minister promised.

He directed Mandla Collector Harshika Singh to start the process of giving an assistance of Rs 1 crore to the martyred soldier's family, the official said.

A government high school in Mandla's Bijadandi will bear the soldier's name, according to the CM. According to the official, Udde's statue will be placed in Chargaon, and CM Chouhan also took part in the foundation stone-laying event.