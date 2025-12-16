Major drug bust in Tripura: Six held with narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore

In the last 24 hours, Tripura Police has achieved massive success in seizing drugs. Late on Monday night, police in the Ambassa sub-division of Dhalai district seized drugs worth over Rs 1.5 crore and arrested six individuals.



The operation was carried out hours after police detained four persons from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Kumarghat in Unakoti district with drugs worth over Rs 4 crore on December 15.

Dhalai District Police said that, based on credible intelligence, Ambassa Police achieved significant success in two separate anti-narcotics operations conducted late on December 15.



“In the first operation, a white Maruti WagonR was intercepted at Upanagar Naka on NH-08, leading to the recovery of 45 grams of suspected brown sugar (heroin) and 20,000 YABA tablets. In another operation near Ambassa Fire Station, 24 grams of suspected brown sugar (heroin) concealed inside soap cases were recovered,” police said.



Police added that a total of six persons were arrested in connection with these cases.

“The combined approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore (approx.). Separate cases have been registered at Ambassa Police Station under the NDPS Act, and investigations are underway. Dhalai Police remains firm and committed to its fight against drug trafficking,” police said.