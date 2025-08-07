Man arrested at Agartala railway station on charges of human trafficking

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the Agartala railway station, accused of human trafficking and rape involving a minor girl with whom he was reportedly in a three-year relationship. The arrest came after activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal intervened, detaining the couple and alerting police.



The accused has been identified as Ansar Ali, a resident of Indranagar in the West Tripura district. According to Sukantala Debbarma, Officer-in-Charge of the East Agartala Women's Police Station, the minor girl had been missing since Wednesday.



"They were at the Agartala railway station with the intent to travel to Bengaluru when they were detained by VHP and Bajrang Dal activists, who then informed us," Debbarma told reporters.



A police team was dispatched to the scene, taking both individuals into custody. The minor girl was subsequently reunited with her parents.



The girl’s mother has filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ali. In the FIR, she alleges that Ali may have misguided her daughter, raped her on multiple occasions, and attempted to kidnap her. The mother stated she was unaware of the accused’s religious background.



Police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter is underway.