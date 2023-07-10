The Tripura Police on July 9 has apprehended a man accused of raping a minor girl in the Kumarghat area under Unakoti District.

According to Officer-in-Charge of the Kumarghat Police Station, Shankar Saha, the victim, a minor girl, used to attend private tuition at the residence of the accused individual identified as Har Kumar Debnath from the Ratiabari area, which is adjacent to the Kumarghat police station.

The police revealed that the alleged incident occurred when the teacher, who is the wife of the accused, would leave for another job. It is during this time that the accused is said to have committed the heinous act of rape against the minor girl. Additionally, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

Upon learning about the incident, the minor girl confided in her parents, who immediately reported the incident in writing at the Kumarghat Police Station on July 8 afternoon.

In response to the complaint, the police registered a case at the Kumarghat Police Station and apprehended the accused individual.