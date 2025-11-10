Man held in Agartala for allegedly strangling wife to death

A man was arrested in Agartala on November 9 for allegedly strangling his wife to death, according to Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das.

Police said the woman’s body was taken to Tripura Medical College and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital, where doctors confirmed she had been strangled. The incident came to light after the victim’s father lodged a written complaint with the police, prompting the registration of a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The dead body of a woman was brought to TMC Hospital. We found that her husband had strangled her to death. Her father filed a written complaint, and a case has been registered,” Officer-in-Charge Das stated.

The accused was taken into custody shortly after the complaint was filed. Police said interrogation is underway, and the man will be produced before the court today.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the killing.