Man held with 16 fake Rs 500 notes in Tripura, probe widens in Sonamura area

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Amir Hossain, for allegedly possessing and circulating counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes in the Sonamura area of Sepahijala district in Tripura.

According to Officer-in-Charge of Sonamura Police Station, Tapas Das, a total of 16 fake Rs 500 notes were recovered from the accused during the operation.

Police said the accused, a resident of Bardowal Munshibari, was apprehended while attempting to use the counterfeit currency. Items allegedly purchased using fake notes, including a blade, snacks, a mosquito repellent, and an Android mobile phone were also seized. These were reportedly bought from Seven Heavens Shopping Mall.

A case has been registered, and a special police team is interrogating the accused to trace the source and distribution network of the fake currency.

Preliminary findings suggest the racket may extend to multiple areas, including Sonamura, Kakraban, Jatrapur and Bishalgarh. Police have shared leads with state and central intelligence agencies, and further verification is underway.

The accused is set to be produced before a court, where police will seek custody for further investigation.