Man held with cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh at Tripura railway station

Tripura Police arrested a man allegedly carrying cannabis worth around Rs 9 lakh during a late-night checking operation at Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district, officials said on May 29.

The accused has been identified as Swapan Nath (35).

According to DySP Mukulendu Das, police regularly conduct checking operations whenever trains depart from Dharmanagar town.

Acting on a tip-off on Friday night, police rushed to the railway station after receiving information about a person carrying cannabis. The suspect was detained at the station and during interrogation allegedly admitted to possessing the contraband.

Police recovered around 19 kg of cannabis from his possession and seized the narcotics.

During preliminary questioning, Nath reportedly told police that he had collected the cannabis from Mohanpur in West Tripura district before arriving in Dharmanagar.

Officials said the estimated black market value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 9 lakh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.