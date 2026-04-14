Man kills wife, son in Tripura; mental health angle under probe

A man allegedly killed his wife and minor son in Tripura’s Gomati district by striking them with a wooden stick while they were asleep at their residence in Moirapara, police said on April 13.

The accused, identified as Roy, is a teacher at a government school. After the incident, he allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide. He was later rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

According to police, the victims—Rupa Das (45) and her son (19)—were found lying motionless on the bed when officers arrived at the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have been mentally unstable at the time of the crime. “Initial findings indicate that the accused is mentally disturbed,” an official said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident, police added.