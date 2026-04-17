Manik Saha congratulates Tipra Motha on TTAADC win, BJP reflects on setback

Manik Saha on April 17 congratulated the Tipra Motha Party for its landslide victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, where it secured 24 out of 28 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining four seats, while the CPI(M) and Congress failed to open their accounts for the second consecutive time.

In a message posted on social media, Saha expressed gratitude to BJP workers for their efforts during the polls and congratulated all winning candidates. He said the party would accept the people’s mandate with humility and treat the outcome as an opportunity to learn and come back stronger.

The BJP and Tipra Motha are allies in the state government, although they contested the ADC elections separately. The council governs nearly 70 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area and caters to around 15 lakh people.

Saha reiterated the party’s commitment to development, unity, and public welfare, stating that it would continue to move forward with renewed determination.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that the scale of Tipra Motha’s victory was unexpected and claimed that both Saha and party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarma made statements that amounted to violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha also attributed the BJP’s poor performance to internal factionalism, suggesting it played a role in the party’s defeat.