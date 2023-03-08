Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha, will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on March 8. It will be the second time in a row, Manik Saha will be serving as the chief minister of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio were sworn in as Meghalaya and Nagaland's chief ministers, respectively, yesterday.

It should be mentioned that the BJP won 32 seats with about 39% of the vote. With 13 seats, Tipra Motha Party came in second. 11 seats were won by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), while Congress won three. By winning one seat, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) was able to establish itself.

This time, in an effort to remove the BJP from power, the CPI(M) and the Congress, longtime adversaries in Kerala, joined forces in the Northeast. CPI(M) and Congress's combined vote share remained around 33%.

From the Town Bordowali seat, Chief Minister Saha defeated Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes. The majority vote in the Tripura assembly, which has 60 members, is 31.

In the most recent election, the BJP, which had never won a seat in Tripura before 2018, triumphed over the Left Front, which had ruled the border state for 35 years since 1978, in an alliance with IPFT.



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