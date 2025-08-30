Ex-Tripura CM accuses BJP of ‘vote tactics’, warns of rising anarchy in state

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, on August 30, criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using “vote tactics” to cling to power while creating anarchy across the country and in Tripura.

Sarkar, addressing a blood donation camp in Agartala, Sarkar alleged that the BJP, controlled by the RSS, has spent the last 11 years carrying out “anti-people activities,” targeting workers, daily wage earners, farmers, minorities, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Hindus and Muslims alike.

“Anarchy has been created in the entire Tripura. This is not BJP’s strength but its weakness being exposed before the people,” Sarkar said.

Pointing to the BJP’s failure to secure a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sarkar said, “They gave the slogan of 400 seats but managed only 240. The BJP could not form the government alone and today the burden of running the government lies on others’ shoulders.”

He also referred to the recent exclusion of around 65 lakh names from Bihar’s draft voter list during the Special Intensified Revision (SIR), alleging that the majority of those left out belonged to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Muslims and other minority communities.

“The BJP is trying to manipulate democracy by controlling voter lists of its choice. The opposition has even been silenced in Parliament and Assemblies,” Sarkar added.

The former CM urged people to resist what he called the BJP’s “authoritarian tactics” and reaffirm their commitment to the struggles of the working class and marginalized communities.