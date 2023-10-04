BJP leader from Manipur and MLA Imo Singh on October 3 urged the Central government to initiate strong action against person involved in spreading terror in the country and having links with terror groups who are allegedly using using international platforms to propagate separatist agenda.

"I also urge you to take stringent measures against organisations abroad who are having such links and bringing a bad name to our country" said Imo Singh in a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lauding the efforts of the Central government in quick and swift response to the abduction and murder of two missing students, Imo Singh said in his letter to the Home Minister, "Manipur has witnessed few positive steps undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs with the immediate decision to send a CBI team to Manipur to oversee the murder case of the two young students. This led to the arrest of accused people from Churachandpur. It was even more positive to see the arrest of a person from Churachandpur by NIA for pursuing terror and having influence with foreign militant groups from Myanmar, who have been involved in waging war against the Government, by means of financing and supplying of arms and ammunition in this conflict. The people of Manipur are indeed pleased with few of these proactive measures taken up under your guidance in the Home Ministry. We sincerely hope that maximum punishment will be given as per procedure prescribed by the law and stringent measures will be taken up against all such Insurgent Groups who have violated the Ground Rules and are involved in violence in the State with the support of such foreign militant outfits".

Suspecting of foreign hand in the present crisis, Imo Singh has urged the Union Government to probe the several reports of Canada Chapter Head of North American Manipur Tribal Association, Lien Gangte of allegedly having links with terror groups in Canada who are trying to destroy the fundamentals of our country.

"I am very positive that Home Ministry must have already started the investigation regarding these links, I therefore request you to kindly bring a logical conclusion to this by initiating strong legal action against all those people involved in spreading terror in our country, and using international platforms to propagate the Separatist agenda with the help of other terror groups. I also urge you to take stringent measures against organisations abroad who are having such links and bringing a bad name to our country", said Imo Singh.

"I would like to state one more important issue regarding the detection of Illegal Migrants, which has been initiated by the Home Ministry. We are pleased and thankful for the extension of the date for the detection of Illegal Migrants upto March 2024. However, there is an apprehension that people entering India through the Mizoram side of Indo Mayanmar border will not be properly checked as it was reported in the news that the Mizoram Government has declined to do Biometrics to detect Illegal Migrants from Myanmar. This is a very serious issue which could change the whole demography of the region. Thus, I request you to ensure that the Indo Myanmar border in Mizoram is fully FENCED, which is similarly going to be done in Manipur to help in controlling more influx of such Illegal Migrants across the region. This will become a major stepping stone to protect all the indigenous people in the region and further strengthen the internal security of the country", said the Manipur legislator with respect to the detection of illegal migrants in the state.