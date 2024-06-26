In a decisive move to reinforce security and stability in Jiribam, Assam Rifles conducted a large-scale Joint Combing Operation along with CRPF and Manipur Police.

The team comprising over 100 security personnel dominated the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar of Manipur in the early hours on 26 June 2024 after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house in the area.

The coordinated effort between Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the local Police demonstrated a unified front of security forces in making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated.

Locals have been appreciative of efforts of Security Forces to restore peace and normalcy. Coordination with the Police of the neighboring state of Assam to check and restrict the move of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam has also been undertaken by the security forces.

River Patrols and Drones are also being extensively used to secure and dominate the affected areas of Jiribam.

Security Forces are also in constant talks with local leaders and various CSOs to ensure return of displaced people to their homes.