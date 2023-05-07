The first flight carrying 182 passengers including students of Tripura studying in Manipur landed at MBB Airport in Agartala at around 1.30 AM on Sunday (May 7).

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP state general Secretary Amit Rakhsit, and other government officials were present to receive the passengers who were stranded in the violence-affected Manipur.

Speaking with reporters, Minister Chowdhury said, “Due to the unfortunate incident that prevailed in Manipur, many students of our state studying in Manipur were stuck. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has immediately taken up the matter on an urgent basis and spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, and has arranged a special flight to bring back our students and people of Tripura at home. On Sunday we will bring other people who were left in Manipur. This is an example of “Sabka Saath Sabka Bikas and Sabka Viswas”.

He said that the parents of the student were in trouble because of the unpleasant situation.

“They again and again met the Chief Minister and following this the Chief Minister Dr Saha has taken this matter on an urgent basis. Because of his tireless efforts, the students came here safely. I want to thank the Chief Minister and other state government officials for the steps. Today 182 has already arrived and more 37 will arrive on Sunday”, he said.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister said that 208 students of Tripura studying in Manipur would arrive by special flights arranged by the state government.

A total of three special flights were arranged by the Tripura government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Saha for which 208 students studying in Manipur will be back in Tripura. The cost will be borne by the state government.