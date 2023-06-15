In a bid to address the ongoing violent communal clashes and humanitarian crisis in Manipur, five social organizations representing Manipuri societies in Tripura have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The memorandum emphasizes the urgent need for the central government's intervention to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating violence in Manipur, the organizations argue that both the state and central governments have failed to effectively tackle the situation in a timely manner. They assert that the violence is largely instigated by divisive communal forces, and despite the imposition of Article 355 and the deployment of a significant number of Central security forces, the situation remains uncontrollable. The memorandum also raises concerns about alleged activities of certain sections of the Rapid Action Forces (RAF), deployed by the Union government, which has further eroded public trust.

According to the organizations, swift government action within a few days can bring the situation under control and prevent further loss of lives and properties. They express surprise and disappointment over the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the face of this alarming situation. Urging the Prime Minister to play an active role, the organizations call for strong and effective measures to resolve the crisis.

The memorandum outlines several key demands, including the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, protection of lives and properties, proper rehabilitation and adequate compensation for affected individuals and families, and ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur.

As the violence continues unabated, the Manipuri societies in Tripura are making a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate and decisive action to address the crisis. The organizations believe that prompt intervention from the central government is crucial to bringing an end to the ongoing turmoil and ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the people of Manipur.