Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that Shija Hospitals and Research Institute (SHRI) from Manipur has shown interest in opening a branch in the state.

He said this after launching the state-level launch of STAR-NCD at Karl Landsteiner Auditorium, AGMC, and GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

"Health services are one of the priority areas of the state government. The present government is committed to providing better and more modern health services to the people of the state. To achieve this, the state health department is undertaking various projects to expand and develop health services," he said.

The STAR-NCD project is a key initiative in ICMR's National Health Research, aiming to enhance the diagnostic treatment of non-communicable diseases by improving ambulatory care services in the health sector.

Saha, who is also the state’s health minister, mentioned that Tripura has a significant number of patients suffering from non-communicable diseases.

“With increased screening through this project, we will be able to better assess the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and provide timely treatment. This project will boost public confidence as people become more aware of these issues. Tripura is one of the four locations where such projects are being launched. The health department has been working on this project for the past six months. Our main priorities are health and education. According to national data, around 62 per cent of people die from conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and coronary heart disease. Tripura is not exempt from non-communicable diseases,” Saha noted.

The chief minister also asserted that health services in Tripura are on par with those in other states in India.

“The department is implementing many modern medical technologies to enhance health services. Many complex operations are now performed by state doctors, reducing the need to refer patients to other states. People are increasingly trusting state health services,” Saha said.

He further announced that two more patients are ready for kidney transplants in the state.

“We will continue to employ advanced technology for the benefit of our people. SHIJA has expressed interest in opening a branch in Tripura. The law and order situation in Tripura among Northeast states is favorable, which is attracting investments,” he added.